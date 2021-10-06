Plug the digital pitfalls

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
After the six-hour global outage of WhatsApp, a seasoned doctor commented, their surgical unit communication had “collapsed”. A CT scan of a seriously ill patient could not be sent and they barely salvaged the situation. A sinister reminder, if one was needed, that relying entirely on digital systems in critical areas like healthcare could have life-threatening consequences. And for that reason, the Centre’s move on the digital health ID needs to have precaution built into it on multiple fronts, including threats from unintended or wilful acts that result in collapse of the system.
Going digital is convenient, for sure. No carrying around or record-keeping of multiple files and x-rays. It’s all stored under a single ID, digitally. However, what happens if a patient is at the hospital, and there’s a massive power outage and no access to the data? More worryingly, who holds the data and how porous are these holders of this vital information? From banks to governments to corporates to healthcare systems across the world, none has been spared by hackers. And global security specialists repeatedly warn of the next terror threat being orchestrated online.
While unethical hacking is a crime, there are the legitimate alliances that data-holding companies formalise with each other, leaving consumers in the dark. So without anyone batting an eyelid, a company that gleans health-data from smart accessories they sell people, sow plans for a launch of insurance products. It’s rampant. Another institution that holds consumers’ banking credit-score, signed-up to share details with a telephone company.
The digital genie is out of the bottle. But authorities need to ensure that digital systems are safe, transparent and, in this case, focussed on delivering healthcare. Government data too, for instance, need to be accessible online. Healthcare systems need hybrid formats that do not collapse following a digital breach. And the initiative needs to be inclusive of the elderly, disabled and economically vulnerable, who may be ill-at-ease on this information superhighway.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...