Seeing China as a ‘frenemy’

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Going by the triumphalist hysteria on Indian television screens following the announcement of a disengagement of Chinese and Indian forces along the Line of Actual Control, it is easy to fall into the error of imagining that all is, and will continue to be, quiet on India’s North-Eastern front. However, Indian Generals and strategic thinkers, who have a history of playing hardball with Chinese interlocutors, are clearer in their assessments that while the disengagement is welcome — and the two nuclear-armed military giants have pulled back from the brink — the road to continuing peace and tranquillity is paved with many perils.
Still, there are important takeaways for India from the weeks-long bloody stand-off in the Ladakh frontier. One of these relates to the realisation in the Army and the political establishment that even given the asymmetry of power, and of economic clout, between the two countries, India still has command of critical levers with which to blunt China’s unbridled aggression.
Strikingly, India’s strategic and diplomatic communities spoke in virtually one voice and acknowledged the reality that a reassessment of India’s civilisational relationship is in order. The two countries may never be able to recreate the ‘Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai’ bonhomie of the 1950s; and while greater trade integration yielded a peace dividend for a while, excessive economic dependence on Chinese supply chains is self-defeating in an era when trade relations can be weaponised.
In such a context, some analysts reckon that India and China are fated to remain “frenemies” — entities that share the characteristics of both friends and enemies. For reasons that have puzzled observers around the world, China has in recent years been demonstrating a dark side of its admirable economic rise. And as a country that shares a 4,000-km border (much of it disputed) with China, India is rather more susceptible to Chinese muscle-flexing. For sure, India should always be open to avenues that advance good neighbourly relations; but romanticism must never override the need for clear-headed pragmatism of the sort we now see.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...