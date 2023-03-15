In the age of the internet, fake news has become the new social evil that is haunting us. In the most recent case, fake videos were spread about the condition of Hindi-speaking workers in Tamil Nadu. The video showed migrant workers in Tamil Nadu being attacked.

Concerned about the ongoing situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said, “Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the Indian nation; they cause harm to the integrity of the country.”

The Tamil Nadu Police took immediate action against those who shared the viral videos.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu has over 34 lakh migrant workers. With the MSME sector heavily dependent on these workers, the governments did everything possible to not escalate this issue. Be it Bihar sending a four-member team to Tamil Nadu or the Tamil Nadu government immediately coming up with helplines for the workers.

However, the underlying issue of disinformation remains persistent. Before sharing any content, one needs to do a reverse image search on Google to see the origin of the content. Software such as Invid also helps debunks fake videos. It is important for media organisations to make fact-checking a routine practice and create greater public awareness.

There is also a need for stronger laws against fake news in India. Recently, the government framed draft laws to curb fake news. It says that any information that is identified as fake or false by the PIB or any other government-authorised agency will be removed from social media. However, the proposed draft law came under severe criticism as it gives the government unbridled power to determine what is fake. What the country needs are fair laws that will curb the fake news menace.