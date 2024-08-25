Every individual deserves the fundamental right to work in an environment free from bias and discrimination. Yet, the Justice Hema Committee report, released on August 19, starkly reveals the harrowing reality faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Women have bravely spoken out about relentless sexual harassment, being denied fair contracts, enduring pay disparities, and lacking even basic necessities like washroom facilities on film sets.

The report painfully exposes that terms like “adjustments” and “compromises” are thinly veiled demands for sexual favours, confirming the widespread and abhorrent practice of the casting couch. With over 15 types of discrimination documented, the report points out to a single theme: the insecurity and danger women face in their workplaces.

The tragic RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata also amplifies the urgent crisis of women’s safety in professional settings. Deloitte’s Women @ Work 2024 report highlights three primary fears haunting Indian women: the struggle for their rights, financial stability, and personal safety both at work and during their commutes. Despite legal protections like the POSH Act, these heart-breaking incidents reveal a grievous failure to provide the justice and security women so desperately need and deserve.

Glaring neglect

It is distressing that in the 21st century, women are still battling for basic workplace amenities, such as proper washroom facilities. This glaring neglect is a damning indictment of our societal values. The Kerala government’s decision to conceal the Hema Committee report for four-and-a-half years only deepens this wound.

Now, with the truth exposed, it is the moral duty of the government, production houses, and organisations like the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, Women in Cinema Collective, and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala to act decisively to protect and uphold the dignity and safety of women in the industry. Also, as individuals, each of us must think how one can make a workplace safer and more inclusive.

