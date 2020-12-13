Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
India is gearing up for completion of its 75th year of Independence in 2022 with a gigantic new Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamp of the 3-km-long Rajpath stretch. There have been questions about the timing and rationale behind spending ₹20,000 crore for the redevelopment of an already functional structure in the midst of a pandemic. Simultaneously, architects and rights activists have moved the Supreme Court to question the aesthetics and haste with which the use of the land for children’s playgrounds, open public spaces and parks is being changed to allow construction of government offices.
For each of us Indians, Parliament, Rajpath, Rashtrapati Bhavan hold a significant symbolism as part of our collective consciousness and national identity. The living heritage that is Parliament and more such architectural evidence of our Colonial and Mughal rule have been absorbed in collective consciousness of us as mere “subjects” being gazed down by the various Emperors. Since the 13th century, the architecture encompassed the gaze of the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal emperors who stared down at the common folk. Edwin Lutyens imbued the same philosophy through architectural flourishes of European Classicism. But even Lutyens’s Imperial sensibilities were inflicted by Indian influences through a debate in which voices such as that of Lord Hardinge who wanted the new capital to be a confluence of the Oriental and European aesthetics.
Indeed, some of the imperial past reflected in the design, especially landscaping patterns. But post-Independence, there developed a fledgling but sharp philosophical contrast to the “Emperor’s gaze” architecture. It emerged in Mahatma Gandhi’s inclusive, deeply democratic approach to structures like Sabarmati Ashram that architects like Charles Correa propagated through their seminal work. This discourse was carried forward by icons like BV Doshi, who brought communities and sustainability into structures.
But the Gandhian ideas of minimalism, simplicity and inclusive public spaces have once again been shunned. There has been no public debate about the architectural merit of the symbolic structures of democracy. Sadly, in the 75th year of our democracy, the new rulers will once again gaze down at us common folk through their own semi-rationalist architectural magnificence atop the Raisina Hills.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...