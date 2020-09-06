The importance of teachers

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Yesterday, when I espied my neighbour’s daughter cleaning her desktop, and putting a vermilion mark on it, I wondered why. Saraswati Puja was still some time away. My quizzical look begot the answer: “It’s Teacher’s Day, uncle.”
I did remember that September 5 was Teacher’s Day, but couldn’t connect the obeisance being paid to a computer. The answer is actually quite simple: These are Covid times, and classes are happening online. Ergo, the computer is the surrogate teacher. And, not to forget the Supreme Guru — Google.
Technology has made life easier in many ways for students. In my school days, if you didn’t understand a math theorem or a differential equation (I still have nightmares about them), you hesitated to ask the dour “Master”. Many did not like being disturbed or realised(in my case, at least) the futility of it. But, now, you have the non-judging Google. You can ask it any abstruse theorem or just what’s 2+2, it won’t look down upon you. While Google is supremely useful, it makes you lazy, unlike real-life teachers who, by turning up their nose at you, ensured that you at least made an effort to learn. And, to give them credit, they came prepared to class and could usually clear most doubts. Indeed, friends tell me that even now, as classes have gone online, teachers, also of the earlier generation, are on top, not just in their subjects, but technically, too.
The lack of preparedness, and strict teachers, was brought home to me painfully in the newsroom I joined long before the Google era. You were expected to have a good knowledge of the country’s history, politics and economy, and international developments. The upshot of this was often you looked blank and were left squirming as a ‘teacher’ would comment loudly that he couldn’t imagine what was happening to the recruitment. But, then, you would double up, learn and remember. The last is what Google has stopped; memory is no more a big deal.
I wonder if my neighbour’s daughter remembered on whose birth anniversary Teacher’s Day is observed, or Googled it.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...