Untouchables of another kind

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Intellectuals, media pundits and social media celebrities leaning towards the Right were quick to term the mass exodus of migrant workers fleeing India’s urban centres — following the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the deadly Covid-19 — as collateral damage. Many even blamed the urban poor for breaching the social distancing protocol mandated by the Centre and becoming potential carriers of the disease.
It has become pretty clear that the Centre has acted with undue haste and callousness in implementing the lockdown, causing ‘collateral damage’ of huge proportions. Amidst this calamitous mass-movement of people, even reminiscent of the Partition, it is appalling to see a section of the society spewing hatred towards the hapless multitudes. It is just that they happen to be on the wrong side of a social process skewed towards the interests of the country’s pampered middle class and their overblown sense of security.
Indeed, for the policy mandarins, the more than 14 crore migrant workers (Census 2011 estimate) populating India’s urban centres are a black hole. They subsist as cheap labour, only to be physically and psychologically banished from time to time. As a result, most migrant workers do not enjoy any social security cover. The NGO sector ignores them. Apart from a few States such as Kerala, where migrant workers enjoy education and access to healthcare, apathy is the norm.
The current reverse exodus of migrants reflects a grim social reality — that the India of ‘haves’ has successfully managed to socially distance itself from the ‘have-nots’. This paints an ugly, dark portrait of a country that is getting ready to become a global economic superpower. India can ill-afford to be Darwinian in its approach to a social crisis. It should be generous towards migrants and workers in the informal economy, and stop alienating them further. Let’s not make them the new untouchables. That will be a more malicious virus than the corona.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...