Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the PMEAC, passed away last week. He was a friend of 40 years. He had started his career as a professional economist but ended it as a translator of Indian epics and other classical texts. Unfortunately, he translated them into English, thus limiting the readership.

Google told me that he isn’t alone amongst the brilliant minds who have had such large hobbies. But they didn’t let the hobby displace their original calling.

The closest parallel to Debroy, at least in terms of varied interests, was Lewis Carrol who wrote Alice in Wonderland. He was also a poet, mathematician and an Anglican deacon!

Isaac Newton’s hobby was alchemy which, at the time he pursued it, was like black magic. Many contemporaries believed that he was looking for the formula that would turn other metals into gold. Some say he was also looking for the immortality drink.

Ada Lovelace, from the 19th century, wrote the world’s first mechanical calculator algorithm. Her hobby was gambling, mainly horse racing.

John Maynard Keynes was a collector of old books and paintings. He was also a master of the stock market and the proud owner of some of Newton’s papers.

Albert Einstein was a top-class violinist who once said that had he not become a physicist he would have probably become a professional musician. He never went anywhere without his violin.

A much lesser known name to the world is Alan Turing. He was the mathematician and philosopher who broke the German codes in World War II. They even made a film about him. His passion was running and he sometimes ran as much as 40 miles. He almost made it to the 1948 British Olympics team.

There must be lots of other top-class minds who were devoted to their hobbies but who never let them distract them as completely as Debroy did. His hobby consumed all his time. This was another way in which he was unique.