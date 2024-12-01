Sportspersons have an uncanny to make their detractors eat humble pie. But sometimes those critics find the humble pie tasty. Not many (including this writer) gave the Indian cricket team a chance in the ongoing five-Test series in Australia, especially after their 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home.

But the India team bounced back in the first Test at Perth’s Optus stadium by beating Australia comprehensively by 295 runs. This was particularly impressive after India were bowled out for a mere 150 in the first innings. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb spell, complemented by other Indian pacers, to scuttle out Australia for just 104.

The Indians then batted superbly in the second innings, with rising star Yashaswi Jaiswal scoring a masterful 161, ably supported by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who bounced back to form with a fighting, unbeaten century.

Set an improbable 500+ fourth innings target, Australia were shot out for 238, with India nemesis Travis Head scoring a fighting 89. It was not just the victory but the way it was achieved that was more impressive.

In the the 1970s and ‘80s, India had made a routine of playing better in the second innings, with some cricket writers and fans wishing that they had played their second innings first. It was a similar story in the Perth Test, but this time, unlike in the past, India won, and how.

Bumrah’s captaincy was impressive and the debutants -- Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana -- showed no stage fright and proved that they belonged to the big league. Perth seems to have become a happy hunting ground for the Indians having won their twice in the past -- in 2008 and 2019.

With Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill back, the Indian team now has a ‘happy’ problem on hand -- whom to drop? But the Aussies will dig deep and come back strongly. A terrific Test series is on hand.