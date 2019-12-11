Why India underperforms on HDI

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Looking beyond India’s unflattering 129th-place ranking on the Human Development Index, the long-term trend lines of its performance in the various sub-indices may seem disarmingly positive. As the UNDP’s HDR Report 2019 notes, India’s gross national income per capita has more than doubled since 2005, and the number of “multi-dimensionally poor” people fell by more than 271 million in the decade since 2005-06. Additionally, inequalities in “basic areas” of human development have reduced: for instance, historically marginalised groups are catching up with the rest of the population in terms of education attainment.
But beneath these upbeat data points, there is disquieting validation that the malefic effects of deep-rooted societal and economic entrenchments are proving hard to negate. It is this that accounts for such a lowly rank for an economy that is in the global Top 5 by size. For instance, based on the pre-tax income share of the top 10 per cent, income inequality in India has risen from 31 per cent in 1980 to 55 per cent in 2016. In India the income growth of the bottom 40 per cent between 2000 and 2018 (58 per cent) was significantly below the average income growth for the entire population (122 per cent). Such income inequalities amplify failings on other HDI indices of human development. Intergenerational income mobility is lower in countries with high income inequality: it manifests at birth, and determines access to quality healthcare, education, and opportunities. The cumulative impact of this spills over across generations.
Typically, policymakers respond to income inequality with a sledgehammer distributive approach: taxing the well-off and transferring money to the relatively dispossessed. But as the HDR Report points out, the impact of such redistributionthis varies: in developed countries, for instance, taxes and transfers led to a 17-point reduction in the Gini coefficient, whereas in developing countries it reduced by just 4 per cent. If the intergenerational cycle — which denies opportunities to those at the bottom of the pyramid — is to be broken, policymakers need to look beyond knee-jerk redistribution and address underlying social mechanisms as well.
The writer is Associate Editor with BusinessLine
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...