Women’s International

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Besides igniting a debate on corporatisation, the kind of development India needs and neo-liberal reforms, the farmers movement has stoked an equally significant current – the re-emergence of women as a political force. This year, the Women’s Day in Delhi is not just about token luncheons or the free coupons for sale of consumer goods, as befitting the station of women as beautified home makers-cum-professionals in the work-from-home new normal. On March 8, at the borders of Delhi, women farmers, labour rights activists, home-based workers and working women will discuss how reforms in the last 30 years have impacted agriculture, how farm laws are situated in their daily lives, the shrinking space for labour rights and the socio-political changes that the new economy has brought about.
The movement has thrown up an entirely new set of women leaders – Harinder Bindu of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Nodeep Kaur of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan who talks about labour rights and Disha Ravi, the face of the millennials who have underlined the criticality of climate change in our daily lives. Women’s collective engagement with larger socio-political and economic questions is significant in an age where the feminist movement is largely about assertion in the arena of individual, sexual rights or bodily integrity. It is bringing back some of the ideas of democratic society embedded in the first wave of the feminist movement where women demanded adult franchise. It progressed to the second wave which challenged patriarchy and socio-cultural subjugation of women, reproductive rights, the zeitgeist of the movement being Kate Millet’s “Sexual Politics”. The women’s movement in the post-globalisation era is Sexual Politics atomised with the MeToo movement being the most visible and effective action against sexual harassment at the workplace as also rights of the sexual minorities.
But the women from the farm are making the larger structural connections between economy, politics and their individual condition. Even for those who disagree, it would be hard not to concede that women have broadened the conversation.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...