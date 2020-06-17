Will Fed close the liquidity tap for market?

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
This mood in the equity markets these days brings to mind the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Emperor’s New Clothes. The king along with his courtiers, soldiers and citizens had been tricked by a couple of rogues that his robe would be visible only to the clever. Although everyone could see that the king was parading with no clothes, they did not admit it.
All stakeholders know that it is the sheer liquidity, pumped by global central banks, that is powering the stock market rally since April. The fact that this rally is against the background of the worst recession in the global economy since the Great Depression and severe contraction in corporate earnings is perhaps making investors fearful that central banks could reduce the stimulus or resort to monetary tightening to douse the market rally.
These fears are however unfounded. The statements made by previous Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the current Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, show the Fed is more worried about the real economy rather than asset price increases caused by stimulus funds. Also, despite the stock prices run-up, valuations are hardly in the ‘bubble’ zone yet.
Global central banks have pumped in about $9 trillion between March and May this year. While direct budget support is estimated at $4.4 trillion, public sector loans, equity injections, guarantees, and other quasi-fiscal operations account for the other $4.6 trillion according to the IMF.
Many research papers have established the link between central banks’ stimulus money and asset price inflation. This stimulus money also flows into emerging markets such as India in the form of foreign portfolio flows.
FPI flows into Indian markets had surged to ₹5,51,992 crore in the period between 2009 and 2014 as the Fed did a series of QE programmes to help the US economy recover from the GFC.
FPIs had pulled out close to ₹62,000 crore in March as equity prices collapsed. But they have pumped in more than ₹35,000 crore in May and June as stimulus-induced liquidity increased.
The question now is, with the stock price indices in the US racing higher, will the Fed and other central banks re-think their stimulus efforts and take it a little slower from here?
That seems highly unlikely. Jerome Powell made it quite clear in the press conference after the June 2020 FOMC meeting that the Fed’s principal focus is on the state of the economy, the labour market and inflation. He stated that holding back on the stimulus because asset prices are too high will hurt the people that the Fed is legally supposed to be serving.
He said, “We’re tightly focussed on our real economy goals. And we're not focussed on moving asset prices in a particular direction at all…We want markets to be working and I think partly as a result of what we’ve done, they are working.”
Ben Bernanke, in his 2002 speech on ‘Asset-price bubbles and monetary policy’, also argued along similar lines saying that a central bank’s job is not to pop bubbles, that it was anyway not competent enough to identify correctly. “Even putting aside the great difficulty of identifying bubbles in asset prices, monetary policy cannot be directed finely enough to guide asset prices without risking severe collateral damage to the economy.”
The moot question is, is there a bubble forming in equities? Going by conventional metrics, there is no bubble in equity valuation, either in the US or in India.
According to Factset, the forward 12-month price earning ratio for the S&P 500 is 21.2; above the five-year average of 16.8 and the 10-year average of 15.1.
While the ratio has expanded due to de-growth in earnings in 2020, it is well below the highs recorded in 2000 of 24 times. In terms of dividend yield also, the S&P 500’s current yield of 1.9 per cent is higher than the lows hit in the dot.com bubble of 1.1 per cent.
If we consider the valuation in Indian stocks, the Nifty 50’s current trailing PE ratio at 22 times is well below its January high of 29 times.
Similarly, the PE ratio of Nifty midcap index at 23, is well below the January peak of 28. Current dividend yield of Nifty 50 at 1.51 per cent is also well above the 2008-low of 0.8 per cent.
The talk about a bubble in market can arise, if at all, based on the Nasdaq composite that has risen beyond its January peak. But its current PE multiple of 27, is well below last year’s peak of 31 times. Also, healthy growth in earnings of technology companies, with many of them not too impacted by the virus, supports the strong valuation.
Those who are bewildered by the disconnect between the economy and stock price movement need to understand that stock prices reflect future growth projections. It is, therefore, not surprising that the prices are currently rosier compared to economic reality.
There could be other reasons driving stock prices at this juncture. Most brokerages in India have reported higher trading activity and new account opening since March. It appears as if people locked in in their homes are trying their hand at stock trading, thus giving a leg-up to stock prices. A similar trend is being observed in the US, the UK and Japan, according to media reports.
The world’s wealthy, with fewer options for parking money, due to interest rates at zero and sub-zero levels in many countries and most commodity prices displaying a lacklustre trend, may have turned to equities.
Stock markets, along with US treasury instruments and gold, have, therefore, been attracting more interest of late.
The central bank stimulus has given the initial impetus to stock prices and this support is unlikely to be withdrawn just yet. But there are plenty of risks at this juncture that investors need to be aware of. If there is a second wave of infection in advanced economies or if the economic impact is greater than current projections, there could be another round of earnings downgrades that can affect stock prices.
While the liquidity provides a floor, the upside in stock prices is limited unless there is a spectacular improvement in earnings.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...