Poor need cash, but who’s listening?

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
There is now wide agreement for a fiscal stimulus, if need be by printing money, to revive the economy. The next logical step should be to pay cash to those on the edge of starvation like the migrant and other workers without jobs and savings. But there is much resistance to biting the bullet at virtually every step. Here is what is happening and what should follow.
With the economy beginning to slowly revive but the Reserve Bank projecting economic contraction in 2020-21, it is imperative to get the policy package right to sustain the revival and maybe turn the prospects around.
Powerful and forthright advice comes from former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. He finds the ₹20.9 lakh crore stimulus package inadequate in addressing the years of drift that have preceded the lockdown. If more is not done then the economy will become a shadow of its former self.
Several key sectors of the economy need repairs — big firms in airlines, tourism, automobiles and construction. The financial sector, in deep distress for long, needs restructuring, recapitalisation and plugging the hole in the leaking bucket. MSMEs need urgent help and there is no point in giving them further loans when accessing these takes time and they are already heavily indebted. And migrant workers need money for vegetables, cooking oil and shelter, beyond foodgrains — all available only against cash.
But perhaps the most important advice that Rajan has for the government is that it must consult the best talent available, wherever they might be on the political spectrum. A catastrophe of this magnitude cannot be addressed by the PMO alone.
A name that automatically comes to mind is former finance minister P Chidambaram. He finds that most countries have followed the path of fiscal stimulus — spent more — to counter the consequences of the coronavirus, but the Prime Minister refuses to do so. The country needs a new budget for the current year which will up expenditure by a third to ₹40 lakh core. For this, the government must borrow and monetise — print money. Many countries did this is 2008-09 and saved themselves from deep depression.
The theoretical argument for the need to spend upfront has been spelt out by Deepak Nayyar, economist and former vice-chancellor of Delhi University. His diagnosis is that the government wants to focus on the supply side with an emphasis on providing liquidity through lines of credit. But the demand has to be revived first to kickstart the economy.
Once demand revives supply will pick up. There should be a fiscal stimulus of 3-4 per cent of GDP (the ₹20.9 lakh crore package contains a fiscal spend of barely 1 per cent), modest compared to what other countries have done. A monetised deficit might be the only way to increase aggregate demand.
Instead, the government keeps doing what it has done till now. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has again emphasised that there is now a 100 per cent guarantee backing loans, should they go sour. Therefore without fear bank officials should take the automatic route and give term and working capital loans to every eligible entity. She has repeatedly told bankers they need not fear the 3Cs (CBI, CVC, CAG). She hopes that from June 1 liquidity will start flowing from banks without any collateral.
But it is not clear how government guarantee will remove the fear of the 3Cs. The guarantee implies that a loss asset of a bank will be reimbursed by the government and will not have to be charged to profit and loss. But procedures will have to be followed and a future investigation can always find transgressions to pursue. To take an extreme example, if a working capital loan has been sanctioned on the basis of entirely false stock statements and the promoter is being arraigned, then surely a complicit banker will also be pursued, loan guarantee or not.
Not just the government, the RBI also keeps doing what it has been till now. Most recently it has further cut the repo rate by 40 basis point to a historically low 4 per cent and extended the moratorium on repayment till August. The RBI’s stance has prompted Chidambaram to assert, “RBI must bluntly tell government, do your duty and take fiscal measures.”
There are well-known reasons why the government is reluctant to take the fiscal deficit much higher than budgeted. But it is not so well known why the government is reluctant to give cash to the most needy, the hapless migrant worker trudging back home on foot hundreds of kilometres. A seat on a train and some cash in his pocket would go a long way in making him feel that someone cares for him.
The Expenditure Secretary has explained that how to give and how much to give to people on the move and whose bank accounts and identities are not known are issues. If not transferred to a bank account, cash is notoriously susceptible to being used up by the wrong people.
But politicians can think out of the box. Most of the returning workers have Aadhaar identities. This can be used to start bank accounts for them at common service centres in maybe an hour. For those without a recorded identity, a temporary biometric identity can be quickly created, then a bank account on the basis of it opened and a migrant worker can walk out with cash in his pocket within the day. Thereafter, he can be taken off the road and then readied for a train journey back home.
Even when cash is given, as to women’s Jan Dhan accounts, significantly cash is not being withdrawn by around half the recipients. The RBI says private consumption has suffered a precarious decline. This means the poorest people opting to save rather than spend. The income shock they have suffered has made them want to foremost replenish their meagre savings which kept them away from starvation. So they need more cash which will slowly get spent and begin reviving consumption demand.
The writer is a senior journalist
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...