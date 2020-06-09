All you want to know about Arogya Sanjeevani

Airport retail goes ‘out of touch’ with old ways
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, many first-time buyers are on the hunt for health insurance policy for self and family.
However, an individual looking to buy a policy for the first time, is not only overwhelmed by the choices in the market but also swamped by the many terms and conditions and jargon they need to navigate, to understand these products.
To address this issue, the insurance regulator IRDAI recently introduced a standard health insurance policy named Arogya Sanjeevani, which all general and health insurers will need to have on their menu.
What is it?
Arogya Sanjeevani is a health insurance policy where the coverage, exclusions and other aspects of the policy such as co-payment (cost-sharing arrangement where the policyholder pays a certain percentage of the claim from his/her pocket) and sub-limits (cap on coverage for a particular treatment), are the same across insurers. The name of the policy too is the same in the market but succeeded by the name of the insurer. For instance, Manipal Cigna’s product is named Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna.
Launched in April, Arogya Sanjeevani is like any other health policy which provides financial compensation to an individual when hospitalised for injuries and illnesses up to a particular sum insured.
A policyholder can avail of the cashless facility across the network hospitals of an insurer and get can get his/her expenses reimbursed. Among insurance companies offering this product, the only differentiating factor is in the premium and the process of on-boarding a customer. The buyer gets to make a decision based on the credentials of the insurer and the cost, instead of comparing a long list of complex features across different products.
Why is it important?
The main objective of launching Arogya Sanjeevani is to take care of the basic healthcare cost of the public. The policy has basic mandatory covers such as hospitalisation, including for Covid-19, day-care treatment, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, and offers tax benefits. A second objective is standardisation, that is to have the same policy terms for all, irrespective of the insurer.
The policy offers cumulative bonus facility, that is, additional increase in sum insured (up to maximum of 5 per cent) without any increase in existing premium payment. This clause is same across insurers. The waiting period and one-year policy term are standard. A third objective is to have seamless portability between insurers. If servicing facilities are better with an insurer, then a customer can easily port without having to worry about the changes in policy benefits, coverage and other features.
Why should I care?
As health insurance is a complicated product for many due to the variety of products and features of policies in the market, making a choice becomes difficult. Affordability of the product too comes to question. In the case of Arogya Sanjeevani, since the maximum sum insured is ₹5 lakh (minimum ₹1 lakh), the premium may work out lower. With the policy being the same, you as a policyholder get to choose the insurer based on the premium, services offered and network hospitals.
While Arogya Sanjeevani checks all the boxes for offering basic health coverage at an affordable price, it comes with downsides. It features a sub-limit on room rent. If the policyholder is hospitalised, then room rent, boarding and nursing expenses would be limited to 2 per cent of the sum insured up to a maximum of ₹5,000 per day. It also has a fixed co-pay of 5 per cent on the total eligible claim. Two, for insurers, other health products providing comprehensive coverage generate better income; so they may not be keen to push this product.
The bottomline
At a time of health distress, basic insurance is better than nothing at all.
A weekly column that puts the fun into learning
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...