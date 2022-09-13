hamburger

Statistalk

Capex cycle on a strong wicket

Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Sep 13, 2022

Robust demand conditions can facilitate more than doubling of investments in the next 5 years

The ongoing capex cycle comes on the back of a strong earnings cycle with positive implications for the industrial and banking sectors. There are expectations of a notable increase in capex as a share of GDP. Supply-side factors such as improving trends in financial sector balance sheets, steady banking sector impaired loans ratio and policy reform initiatives, point to a surge in investments. Robust demand conditions also can facilitate more than doubling of investments in the next five years. Here is a bird’s eye view.

gdp
