Changes in employer-employee dynamics

The pandemic did not just temporarily disrupt our lives. It also brought about structural changes across multiple facets of the way in which the world functions. While structural shifts in digitisation was one of the main changes, changing equations between employers and employees and some shifts in balance of power was another major structural change. A recent report by consulting firm Korn Ferry reveals some of the changing dynamics in employer-employee relationships
Published on
March 08, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.