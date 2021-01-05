Statistalk

Changing dynamics in telecom landscape

Hari Viswanath | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

With overall wireless subscriber base in India showing a declining trend over the last year, growth opportunity for wireless players now lies in increasing rural teledensity and broadband penetration.

Keeping tariffs low and making available cheaper smartphones would be essential to achieve both.

This could also mean expected tariff increase by telecm companies may not fully materialise, creating further challenges for Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

 

telecommunication service
5G
