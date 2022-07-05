hamburger

Statistalk

Decoding mutual fund industry flows

Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Jul 05, 2022

The industry strategy has been to focus more on SIPs, rather than lumpsum investments

Flows into mutual fund equity products have broadly remained in a range, with correction in the equity markets leaving an impact on sales. 

At this time, the strategy of the industry (distributors and IFAs) has been to focus more on SIPs, rather than lumpsum investments. Thankfully, the number of demat accounts has been on an upswing. But the number of SIP closures also increased in the recent past as the customers sourced by Fintech companies had enrolled for SIPs of much shorter duration. Do note that debt flows have remained volatile as institutions await more rate hikes before committing to long-term debt funds

