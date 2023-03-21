The current environment is full of uncertainty with rising healthcare cost in India. Here are four charts explaining on how the employers provide healthcare benefits to their staff and families.

Too little?

Only five per cent of Indian organisations provide comprehensive healthcare benefits to their employees.

Need for sharper focus

Generally, employees, their spouse and children get the healthcare benefits provided by the Indian employers, but the benefits aren’t extended to their parents.

Bigger coverage at bigger firms

The median sum insured by companies is ₹3 lakh overall, while it varies as per the stage in which the company lies.

Good move

In the times where women also contribute a good share to the workforce, only 56 per cent of total Indian corporates provide maternity benefits to their female employees.

