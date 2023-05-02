An analysis of State budgets for FY2023-24 shows that their fiscal defecit and gross market borrowings are expected to stay flat as a percentage of GDP, and close to half of the receipts are expected to be from own taxes. Here are four charts which tell you the story.

The Gross market borrowings of states is expected to stay flat for FY24

The aggregate receipts of the states are expected to remain steady

Close to half of the receipts of the state will comprise own funds with major share coming from State GST

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit