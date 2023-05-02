An analysis of State budgets for FY2023-24 shows that their fiscal defecit and gross market borrowings are expected to stay flat as a percentage of GDP, and close to half of the receipts are expected to be from own taxes. Here are four charts which tell you the story.
The Gross market borrowings of states is expected to stay flat for FY24
The aggregate receipts of the states are expected to remain steady
Close to half of the receipts of the state will comprise own funds with major share coming from State GST