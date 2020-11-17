Statistalk

Getting charged up

Maulik Madhu | Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 17, 2020

Following the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown on March 25, India's power consumption took a hit from March. With a phased reopening of the economy, electricity demand helped by industrial and commercial segments picked up from September. But significant loss in demand from these two segments the past few months put state DISCOM finances under further stress


 


 


 

 

