Global outlook on transmission and distribution networks
Updated - November 13, 2024 at 09:47 AM.
Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) have been driving the growth in electricity grid length with rapid expansion from 2001, on increasing electrification. China leads the incremental transmission network put up in the last decade while India leads on the distribution side. India leads in Technical grid losses in T&D when compared with other countries. High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission lines, thus, emerge as the most preferred transmission lines considering their lower losses and their suitability for long-distance power transfer
