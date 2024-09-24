How the Indian retail industry is growing and transforming
Updated - September 24, 2024 at 08:38 PM.
Retail has stayed firm at around 48 per cent of private consumption expenditure which is on an increasing trend. Apparel and apparel accessories stand to be the fastest growing segment within retail. While the segment is largely unorganised, the penetration of organised players has been on the rise with a significant jump since FY23. Also, the e-retail segment has been growing at a fast pace with >30 per cent y-o-y growth in FY23 and FY24
