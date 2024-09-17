The market size of logistics grew at a CAGR of 11 per cent from FY19 till FY24 and it is projected to reach a market size of ₹35.3 trillion by FY29. While expenditure on logistics as a % of GDP is at a relatively higher 13 per cent, it is expected to drop to high-single-digits on improving connectivity and efficiencies through formalisation of the economy. The transportation segment contributes to most of the logistics market in India and within that, roadways dominate as of FY21. However, with the improvement in the rail infrastructure, Railways are expected to grow at a faster pace. This has been compiled from the RHP of Wester Carriers (India) Limited
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.