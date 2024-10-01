SENSEX   84,266.29

 -33.49

NIFTY   25,796.90

 -13.95

CRUDEOIL   5,993.00

+ 251.00

GOLD   75,485.00

+ 616.00

SILVER   91,800.00

+ 1,081.00

SENSEX   84,266.29

 -33.49

NIFTY   25,796.90

 -13.95

NIFTY   25,796.90

 -13.95

CRUDEOIL   5,993.00

+ 251.00

CRUDEOIL   5,993.00

+ 251.00

GOLD   75,485.00

+ 616.00

MENU Businessline LogoCLOSEBusinessline Logo
ePaper
SEARCH
SEARCH
Companies
Markets
Portfolio
Economy
Opinion
Specials

Get businessline apps on

Play storeApple store

Connect with us

digitalaccessDigital access to daily edition e-Paper
PREMIUMBusinessline Logo

How the retail segment is pushing systematic credit growth faster bl-premium-article-image

Updated - October 01, 2024 at 09:31 PM.

Systematic credit has been growing at 8 per cent CAGR since FY19 and at a much faster 12.5 per cent CAGR since FY21. The share of retail within systematic credit is also increasing Y-o-Y from 30 per cent in FY19 to 37 per cent in FY24. Retail credit, on the other hand, witnessed solid Y-o-Y growth at low teens since FY23 and the share of personal loan and gold loan have increased while that of housing and auto loan has decreased. However, moderation in retail credit growth is expected on account of RBI’s increase in risk weight mandate for riskier loans.  Compiled by Arun K Shanmugam

By Arun K Shanmugam

You might also like

You might also like

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.

Sign into Unlock benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories per month
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up/Manage to our newsletters
  • Get notified by email for early preview to new features, discounts & offers
Sign in