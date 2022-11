The Government has set up a mission to grow the renewable energy installed capacity from 163 GW to 500 GW. The role of new and renewable energy has been assuming increasing significance in recent times with the growing concern over the country’s energy security.

Renewables will help bridge the gap between domestic oil supply and demand, while reducing the dependency on oil imports.

Here are 4 infographics that shed more light on the renewables situation.

