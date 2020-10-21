Statistalk

India's improving trade balance

Maulik Madhu | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

With international markets gradually opening up, India's goods exports got a leg-up in September. Impacted by the Corona- induced slowdown and reduced consumption, imports (particularly of crude oil) continued to contract. The rise in the export of goods combined with the decline in imports contributed to the overall trade surplus.

 

 

