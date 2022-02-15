Life insurance: Stage set for growth

LIC’s IPO prospectus sheds light on few interesting facts about Indian insurance industry. India is marching towards a middle class dominated demographic, beneficial for insurance and other financial savings. Your friendly insurance agent is still the predominant channel, but direct selling is also gathering pace. The insurance industry is undergoing a high growth phase in terms of premium collections which persisted through the pandemic as well.
Published on
February 15, 2022
