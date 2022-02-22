Mixed fortunes of cement sector

The cement sector has seen a subdued year so far in FY22, with demand being more or less stagnant while all-India average price saw a decent rise. Cement rates in the East zone continued to drag the overall realisations of manufacturers. Raw material prices of pet coke, coal and diesel have corrected from their Q3 peaks, and if they remain stable at these levels, companies may benefit alongwith uptick in demand witnessed from December 2021.
Published on
February 22, 2022
