A report prepared by CBRE for the upcoming Awfis IPO provides insights into office real estate in India. The total office real estate has grown at 7 per cent CAGR in the last five years. Bengaluru hosts the largest share of office real estate in India. Delhi has the highest rents for office space, while Hyderabad, closely followed by Pune, has the fastest-growing office rentals.

