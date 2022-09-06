 ONDC: Taking e-commerce revolution to ‘Bharat’

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been incubated with the primary purpose of supporting grassroots-level entrepreneurship and digitising small, local retailers by making them a participant in India’s e-commerce revolution. ONDC is expected to play major role in driving India’s digital penetration in retail, just as UPI democratised the digital payments space in India. Here is a look at the potential of ONDC and how it can be a gamechanger.

compiled by Vishal Balabhadruni