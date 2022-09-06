hamburger

Statistalk

 ONDC: Taking e-commerce revolution to ‘Bharat’

Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Sep 06, 2022
Business people discuss solving business problems

Business people discuss solving business problems | Photo Credit: z_wei

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been incubated with the primary purpose of supporting grassroots-level entrepreneurship and digitising small, local retailers by making them a participant in India’s e-commerce revolution. ONDC is expected to play major role in driving India’s digital penetration in retail, just as UPI democratised the digital payments space in India. Here is a look at the potential of ONDC and how it can be a gamechanger.

compiled by  Vishal Balabhadruni

Published on September 06, 2022
digitalisation
e-commerce and e-business
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you