 ONDC: Taking e-commerce revolution to ‘Bharat’

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been incubated with the primary purpose of supporting grassroots-level entrepreneurship and digitising small, local retailers by making them a participant in India’s e-commerce revolution. ONDC is expected to play major role in driving India’s digital penetration in retail, just as UPI democratised the digital payments space in India. Here is a look at the potential of ONDC and how it can be a gamechanger.
compiled by Vishal Balabhadruni
Published on
September 06, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.