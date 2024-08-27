Online shopping in India is now a significant contributor to retail sales, but it still has a long way to go, especially compared to China. As the retail market grows, the share of online shopping is also increasing. Spending on childcare in India is much smaller than in developed economies, including China. The childcare market is led by apparels and consumables, with toys being the smallest contributor.

