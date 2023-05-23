NHAI closed FY23 by awarding road construction tenders of 6,003 kilometres, while over 4,800 kilometres were constructed. The award activity in FY23 remained flat year-on-year YoY. However, FASTag collections have consistently grown over the past year. Here are four charts that tell the story.

The top five states in terms of contract awarding received contracts for building around 3,000 kilometres of road

Hybrid Annuity model seems to be the preferred mode of awarding contracts.

FASTag collections have been consistently growing from April 2022 onwards

