Statistalk

Covid-19 impacts office space demand

| Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

The outbreak of the pandemic has exerted pressure on the office space market which in the past, had been resilient even when the residential segment was in doldrums. Demand for and supply of office properties fell in the first half of this year. However, rental collections remained resilient




 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.