Statistalk: Institutions up technology bet

In the recently concluded December 2021 quarter, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pared their overall exposure to the Indian market, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) raised bets. Technology is one sector where both FIIs and DIIs remained bullish. Here is the look at the key sectors and the trend of institutional ownership.
Published on
February 08, 2022
