Statistalk | Life insurance premium collection update

?Bavadharini KS | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

While life insurers' new premium business declined during the lockdown period, it soon recovered as the economy slowly reopened.

 

The uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic helped improve the demand for life insurance plans.

 

However, recovery was not uniform across all premium categories.

 

 

