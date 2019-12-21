Statistalk

Will increasing tariff aid telecom players?

After the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016, tariffs had plunged owing to intense competition, hurting telcos. The recent verdict by the Supreme Court on the payment of adjusted gross revenue dues has added to the woes of debt - ridden telecom players. In a bid to cushion the blow, companies have started to increase their tariffs.

 

