Internet use evolving to next level

Gone are the days of static Internet usage. Today, the worldwide web as we know is undergoing tremendous change. 'Dumb' products such as cars, refrigerators and industrial machines are now connected to the internet. Worldwide, the population most likely to adopt change now outnumbers the rest. With 4G/5G speeds, mobile phones now account for the largest share of web traffic and the global average time-spent online is nearing 8 hours a day. This has also led to a proliferation of social media dependency.