Financial literacy is rising in India, and Indians are becoming increasingly aware of credit management. The population of self-monitoring consumers has increased rapidly at a CAGR of 59 per cent between FY21 and FY24. Self-monitoring is the process of consumers checking their credit scores on their own. While the credit scores of 46 per cent of consumers have improved after the self-monitoring exercise, that of 41 per cent of consumers saw a decline. Trends also show a high preference among self-monitoring consumers for consumption-based credit products.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.