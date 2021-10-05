Statistalk

Tracking Nifty’s movers and shakers

Kumar Shankar Roy | Updated on October 05, 2021

The rip-roaring rally in Nifty 50 seems to be never-ending, no matter the stratospheric valuations. Led by key sectors such as Private Sector Banks, Technology and Consumer, the 50-share benchmark represents the current themes in vogue compared to 15-20 years ago when Oil & Gas, Metals, Telecom and PSU Banks were in the driver's seat. After the Dow Jones, Nifty seems to be one of the most concentrated stock baskets in terms of top-five industry weights. From an index constituent perspective, RIL, HDFC twins, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Kotak Mah. Bank, HUL, ITC and L&T rule the roost, tying the fortunes of the market to these household names. Things are going on well, with the Nifty hitting a new all-time high every 4th trading session so far in 2021.

 

