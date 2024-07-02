With the recent announcement of India’s goal to become a developed country by 2047, the debate turns to what is a developed country. The term “developed country” doesn’t have a single accepted definition. The UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) has a threshold of the 75th percentile in HDI (Human Development Index) distribution to be classified as a developed country, whereas the World Bank classifies countries whose GNI (Gross National Income) per capita is above $13,845 as “high-income countries”. India lags behind in HDI rank mainly because of its low life expectancy and per capita income, which can be improved with government spending in the education and health sectors.

