Power demand has been on the rise. For supply to keep pace, along with a push to attain net zero emissions, the net installed capacity has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent since FY 2009-10 until now. Solar as a source, however has been growing at a different scale of 36.6 per cent CAGR during the same period with Wind, a distant second at 7 per cent. While the supply has fallen short of demand in India since FY 2009-10, the gap has been on a declining trend. While fossils are expected to do the heavy-lifting in the near term, investments in renewables are expected to start generating yields.
Compiled by Arun K Shanmugam
Comments
