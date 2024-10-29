SENSEX   80,369.03

Which States are leading the race towards renewables in India? bl-premium-article-image

Updated - October 29, 2024 at 09:57 PM.

India with 300 days of sunshine each year, possesses vast solar energy potential. The National Institute of Energy estimated the country’s solar potential at 748 GW, assuming solar PV modules cover 3% of the geographical surface. Solar energy is expected to be the main driver pushing India closer to its renewable energy targets. Diving deep into the state-wise push towards solar energy. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the leading States in India, both in terms of installed capacities and power generation, in the solar segment. Also, with respect to solar energy projects, Rajasthan and Gujarat lead in terms of the capacities added since FY22 and projects in pipeline

By Arun K Shanmugam

