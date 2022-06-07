Widespread adoption of digital payments

India’s digital payment system has transformed drastically over the past few years. Today, 40 per cent of payments are digital.
The share of digital transactions has been consistently rising in merchant transactions, especially in the retail, entertainment, travel and healthcare segments. Merchant payments are expected to be the drivers of digital payments and by 2026 it is expected that digital merchant payments may account for 65 per cent of total payments, BCG-PhonePe Pulse report says. Despite this tremendous growth, stakeholders must address operational problems such as technical decline of transactions which went above 1.4% average in early 2022
Published on
June 07, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.