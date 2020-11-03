Statistalk

Will higher GST collection help meet budgeted estimates?

Satya Sontanam | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

GST collection in the month of October 2020, which has gone past the ~1 lakh crore mark, has raised hopes of a rebound in economic activity. But weak collection in the first half of the fiscal is expected to continue to exert pressure on the budgeted collection for 2020-21


 


 


 

 

GST
