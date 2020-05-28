Heat will kill more people than Covid-19

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
A warming globe, to be precise. A series of studies have come out in the recent past suggesting that our humble planet is getting blanketed by heatwaves, hitherto unseen and whose impact can outrun that of most known natural calamities including the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO estimates that between 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves. The infamous heatwave of 2003 alone claimed more than 70,000 in Europe.
Scientists say that human activities have been heating the planet for some time now and the past century has seen a rapid rise in temperatures across the globe. Even though the debates around global warming and climate change have highlighted the issues around heat at a global level, there has not been enough action. To be frank, we don’t care and don’t make our politicians and businesses take note of the issue. As a result, anthropocentric activities are heating the planet and according to a recent paper published in the reputed journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), in the next 50 years up to three billion people might be left to the mercy of heat. Shockingly, as the paper has found out, these changes will nullify gains humanity has gained well over the past 6,000 years.
There’s more. The 50-year window is not very far, to be realistic. Still, in the immediate future, more than a billion people will have to leave their homes due to extreme heat conditions and move to cooler places, triggering massive episodes of migration, each time global temperatures rise by an extra centigrade.
If you have noticed, heat waves have caused massive displacements in the recent past in India too. Just last May, an intense spell of heatwave in north India claimed nearly 100 lives and forced thousands of families to move around in search of better places to stay and work.
Yes. There are reports already describing the alarming conditions caused by heat forcing people to either succumb to its vagaries or migrate to better geographies. This season the impacts of the coronavirus is going to make the impact worse than previous years. The rich, obviously, can make that move easily. But the poor, especially the rural poor, are forced to stay in their hot zones and cope with the conditions. In all likelihood, the most vulnerable among them, women, the elderly and children, perish easily. India’s National Disaster Management Authority has estimated that the presence of heat waves are more frequent now in the country than in the previous decades and the number of States affected by heatwaves now stands at 23, against 19 in 2018 and just nine in 2015.
Indeed! The casualties are only rising. Not just in India, but globally as well. In 2017, a study published in the medical journal BMJ Injury Prevention revealed that more than 1.2 lakh people died and nearly nine million people were injured from heat-related incidents worldwide in 2017 alone. The numbers are on the rise ever since. Put together, heat — a sustainable killer — has claimed more lives than most pandemics have done across history.
The PNAS study — ‘Future of the human climate niche’ — says that we must act urgently to tackle the heating planet, with a specific focus on equipping the poor and the vulnerable to face the wrath of heatwaves in the short term and initiate sustainable policies that help towards mitigating the impacts of climate change in general and in the longer term. At the individual level, we must cut consumption that causes greenhouse gas emission and take businesses and governments to task when their actions result in deforestation and destruction of flora and fauna. Granted all that is easier said than done, but the issue at hand is grave and requires concerted efforts. As the PNAS study sums up, “It is not too late to mitigate climate change and to improve adaptive capacity, especially when it comes to boosting human development in the Global South.” Are policy-makers listening?
A weekly column that helps you as the right questions
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...