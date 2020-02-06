One Million Moms and the curious history of cuss words

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Well, for starters, One Million Moms is an activist group famous for its conservative views. It hogged headlines recently thanks to a strongly-worded campaign it launched against one of the commercials of food giant Burger King. The ad was for the Impossible Whopper, a non-meat burger, and features the ‘D’ word. According to One Million Moms, the commercial uses “profanity” to advertise its burger.
Hold your thoughts, silly fella. The word is — am sorry to disappoint you — “Damn”. In the ad, a few people are seen tasting the popular veggie patty and a man says, “Damn, that’s good.”
That’s it. A statement from One Million Moms says the language is “offensive” and it feels that when responding to the taste test, the man didn’t have to “curse”. Hence the ad is “irresponsible and tasteless”. The group feels it is extremely “destructive and damaging to impressionable children” who will be watching the burger commercial and “we all know children repeat what they hear”.
Indeed. Mind you, One Million Moms is not your run-of-the-mill action group. Created by the American Family Association (which critics call a hate group), it has a huge fan following among American parents. Just recently, again, it triggered controversy for urging the National Football League (NFL) and Fox TV to banish an upcoming Super Bowl ad from Sabra Hummus (Sabra is a US-based company that makes West Asian food). The ad features drag stars Kim Chi and Miz Cracker. To put simply, drag queens are people (mostly males) who wear attire generally attributed to the other gender.
The action group says such (queer) dressing will be used to “push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product” and “normalising this lifestyle is contrary to... God’s design for sexuality.”
Well, that’s fodder for another debate. Coming back to the cuss word controversy, the campaign has triggered spirited reactions across the globe, with many commentators and social critics calling the group’s move hypocritical and anachronistic. An article in Jstor Daily by Livia Gershon sheds some interesting light on to the history of cuss words.
Quoting linguist Allen Walker Read, Gershon says the acceptability of words varies radically by place and time. Read has pointed to some “remarkable cases of confusion” this has caused in conversations.
For instance, in the US, in the first half of the 19th century, the obsession to identify and remove cuss words reached a peak and in 1834, while compiling his now-famous dictionary, Noah Webster rejected words such as “teat,” “dung,” and “stink,” in favour of the more acceptable “breast,” “excrement,” and “ill smell.”
Ha! It seems the freedom we enjoy today in using ‘bad’ words is a product of modernity. Linguist Read — who’s popular for his studies into the words “OK” and “f**k” — says one of the most hated words in the early 19th century was “pants.”
You heard me! Apparently, several newspaper articles referred to trousers with words like “unmentionables” or “inexpressables.” Sample this 1848 account: “Mr. B. dressed himself in a new bright blue coat and a pair of large and showy unwhisperables.”
Words such as legs (for ladies) or even stomach were included in the taboo list. So, the moral of the story is the idea of a cuss word is purely based on conventions and prejudices and studies show they are so fluid that they keep changing form at every turn of history. So making a big fuss about what we deem ‘cuss’ today is downright silly and, evidently, can become fodder for great humour in the near future. Hope One Million Moms is listening!
A weekly column that helps you ask the right questions
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...