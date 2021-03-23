Compliance-heavy rules

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
On February 25, 2021, the Centre notified the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 (Rules). The Rules seek to regulate Social Media Platforms, with greater compliances on platforms having a user base of more than 50 lakh users (Significant Social Media Platforms).
The Rules impose greater responsibility in terms of due diligence by platforms, obligation to provide assistance to government authorities in prevention of offences/cyber security incidents, removal of unlawful content, grievance redressal, maintenance of physical presence in India, active monitoring of content and user verification.
Specifically, for messaging services with over 50 lakh users, the Rules require messaging services providers to enable identification of the first originator of information if required by a court order or an order passed under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act 2000 (IT Act).
While the Rules are needed to curb online harassment and fake news, they also pose several practical challenges.
Identification of first originator of mischievous information by Significant Social Media Platforms will be a challenge for messaging platforms that offer end-to-end encryption. Though the Rules do not require disclosure of content of any electronic message while identifying a first originator; however, when read with the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules 2009, the government has the power to break encryption and gain knowledge of the contents of any message.
Further, Significant Social Media Platforms are required to provide a voluntary mechanism for verification of user accounts and identify such verified users by a demonstrable mark.
However, if verification evolves into an industry practice, it could lead to Big Tech collecting even more personal information of users, dealing a potential blow to user privacy.
The requirement of mandatory physical presence and contact address in India for Significant Social Media Platforms will be an operational challenge for foreign platforms, considering the overheads towards infrastructure, deployment of resources and employing personnel.
A key catalyst for growth of Social Media Platforms in India has been their treatment under the erstwhile Information Technology (Intermediaries guidelines) Rules, 2011, which did not make platforms liable for user generated content, except the requirement to take down unlawful content on receiving actual knowledge.
The new Rules require Significant Social Media Platforms to deploy automated tools to monitor unlawful content, human oversight and regular review of such automated tools on parameters of accuracy and fairness, tendency of bias and discrimination and impact on privacy and security. These parameters are mostly subjective and their effective use will be subject to individual sensibilities of the personnel deployed by each platform.
The Rules are compliance-heavy with prescribed take down mechanism, timelines for grievance redressal, obligation to provide users an opportunity to be heard, monthly reporting.
While bigger platforms will have to revisit their policies to ensure compliance with the Rules, the small to mid-size platforms looking to scale up will have to account for these operational outlays.
Overall the Rules envisage a new era for Social Media Platforms setting out stricter regulatory landscape, requiring platforms to revamp their existing policies and procedures and emphasising on greater due diligence and compliances by platforms.
The Rules will not only transform the way social media companies operate in India but also how these platforms are used by people to consume and exchange content.
Banerjee, Johri and Kedia are Partner, Senior Associate and Associate, respectively at Khaitan & Co
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...