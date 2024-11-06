After decades of dependency on fossil fuel for energy, India has set the targets for greening its energy mix, with 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity by 2030 and possibly 1 TW by 2035. India is well on track to achieve this before the 2030 deadline, having achieved 200 GW installed non-fossil capacity in 2024.

India’s push towards renewable energy is driven by both environmental and economic factors. Currently, the nation imports most of its oil and 80 per cent of its industrial coal, making it susceptible to global market fluctuations and economic instability. Additionally, the increasing impact of climate change has made the need for renewable energy more urgent than ever.

It must be noted that with a new energy transition comes a need for select appropriate materials to support emerging technologies. In the clean energy ecosystem, copper stands out as the metal that connects and delivers renewable energy to the world. Its superior properties of electrical and thermal conductivity make it indispensable in the generation, transmission, and storage of clean energy.

Copper plays a crucial role in the functioning of solar and wind energy systems, with renewable energy systems potentially requiring up to five times more copper than traditional energy generation methods.

Energy transition

According to the International Copper Association (ICA), for every tonne of copper used in renewable energy systems, carbon emissions are reduced by 100 to 7,500 tonnes over the system’s lifecycle. This is a testament to copper’s role in not just facilitating but accelerating the global energy transition.

Per global data, a 3 MW wind turbine contains up to 4.7 tonnes of copper, with 53 per cent used in wiring and cabling, 24 per cent in turbine generation, 19 per cent in turbine transformers, and 4 per cent in regular transformers. Offshore wind farms require even more copper. In solar power systems, approximately 5.5 tonnes of copper per MW is used, primarily in heat exchangers for energy transfer, wiring for conducting electricity, and cabling for transmitting power efficiently.

Copper’s unique properties make it essential for achieving the high efficiency and reliability required in renewable energy systems. Furthermore, copper can be recycled without any loss of performance, making it an environmentally sustainable choice in the transition to green energy.

According to a report by ICRA, the demand for refined copper in India is expected to grow at a robust rate of 11 per cent annually in FY25, significantly outpacing global growth rates. This surge is directly linked to the government’s push for infrastructure development and the gradual shift toward renewable energy sources.

The ministries of Mines and New and Renewable Energy play a crucial role in ensuring the country secures the copper supply necessary for meeting its clean energy targets. This requires boosting domestic copper production, strengthening recycling efforts, and securing long-term supply agreements with trusted partners.

The writer is Director, E-Mobility, International Copper Association India