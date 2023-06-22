Tackling rampant misrepresentation of the grade of iron ore has become an urgent imperative as complaints proliferate. The motivation for misrepresentation comes from the huge price differential between different grades of ore.

For instance, in fiscal 2022, the average sale price (ASP) as published by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) for lumps with ferrous content of 55-58 per cent, 60-62 per cent, 62-65 per cent, and more than 65 per cent in Odisha was ₹5,279, ₹7,366, ₹8,612, and ₹9,838 per tonne, respectively.

Even in the case of iron ore fines, although the absolute price is lower compared to lumps, the trend of price increase from a lower grade band to a higher one was similar.

In such a scenario, under-reporting the grade allows a miner to reduce auction premium and minimise ASP-related taxes such as royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) levies. Auction premium is levied by the State as a percentage of the iron ore price per tonne on the monthly dispatch of ore.

Put simply, if a miner quotes a 100 per cent auction premium and reports its annual production of 5 million tonne (mt) of 62-65 per cent lumps as 60-62 per cent lumps, it could save about ₹700 crore annually, including the royalty, DMF and NMET levies. If it reports 50 per cent of ore as fines of the same grade, it could save ₹640 crore.

On top of this, different State governments have been auctioning mineral blocks for both captive and merchant miners since 2015. Bidders now need to bid in terms of a percentage of the price of the mineral they are willing to pay as auction premium to acquire the mineral block. The highest bidder gets the mineral block and needs to pay the auction premium to the State government for each tonne of excavated ore.

Aggressive bidding

The auctions, in particular for iron ore mines, have witnessed aggressive bidding with auction premium in the range of 25-450 per cent of the ASP. The high auction premiums are being driven primarily by steel-makers’ resource security needs.

To be sure, miners are required to submit monthly and annual reports on their production quantity, grade, and royalty within a specific timeframe. However, there is a pressing need to employ the latest technologies to minimise manual intervention and facilitate digitalisation of the sampling and analysis process. The State departments of mines and geology must also enhance their capacities to effectively regulate mining activities in their respective States.

As regards the methodology followed by the IBM for calculating the ASP, with which auction premium and royalty and other levies are linked, the major challenge is the diminishing share of merchant sales and the rise of captive mines.

The application of levies is the same for captive mines as it is for merchant mines. Even if the captive mines are not selling in the open market and are dispatching the mined ore to their own plants, the tonnages dispatched will be valued based on the ASP published by IBM for that month and the ad-valorem levies like royalty, DMF, NMET and auction premium are applied on that value. If the IBM considers only merchant sales as input for calculating the ASP, the number of data points may not be exhaustive enough.

State governments have made attempts to prevent underreporting or misrepresentation of iron ore grades. The Central Government has also established a committee whose suggestions are under discussion.

The writer is Director-Consulting, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics